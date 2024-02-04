Advertisement
Live updates from the 2024 Grammy Awards

Cabaret-style tables and chairs at the foot of the gold-decorated stage for the 66th Grammy Awards.
The stage for the 66th Grammy Awards.
(Juliana Bernstein / The Recording Academy)
By August Brown
Mikael WoodVanessa Franko
To paraphrase the great Lana Del Rey: Did you know that there’s an awards ceremony on Figueroa Street?

Breathlessly described by the Recording Academy as “music’s biggest night,” the 66th Grammy Awards take place Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, preceded by the Premiere Ceremony at the nearby Peacock Theater. Trevor Noah is back to host for the fourth time in a row, and performances are expected by a mix of young stars and old-timers including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and U2.

Top nominees in a very strong year for women include Eilish, SZA, Victoria Monét, Boygenius — and, of course, Taylor Swift, without whom no awards show is complete. (Among the LPs nominated against Swift’s “Midnights” for the coveted album of the year prize: SZA’s “SOS,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” and Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”) Alas, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has said that prep for next weekend’s Super Bowl will keep him from making the show. A million meme makers mourn.

The Times’ Mikael Wood and August Brown will be covering the prime-time ceremony as it happens, with Vanessa Franko updating us on happenings during the Premiere Ceremony. Stick with us here throughout the day for news, analysis and the occasional mystified reaction to some upset or other.

Final predictions | Recording Academy scrutiny | How to watch the show | Winners list

A Grammy award is displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. in 2017.

The 2024 Grammys winners list: live updates

From the Premiere Ceremony through prime time, follow along as winners of the 66th Grammy Awards are announced live Sunday in Los Angeles.

