HBO acquires 'David Bowie: The Last Five Years'

HBO has acquired the rights to the forthcoming documentary “David Bowie: The Last Five Years.”

The film, directed and produced by Francis Whately, follows the late Bowie through the recording of his final two albums, “The Next Day” and “Blackstar,” and the stage musical “Lazarus.”

“Blackstar,” which was released two days before his death in January 2016, won five Grammys this year, including rock performance, alternative music album and rock song.

The documentary will showcase rare archival Bowie images, recordings from the albums’ studio sessions and interviews with a number of Bowie’s closest late-in-life collaborators, including longtime producer Tony Visconti.

“Looking at Bowie’s extraordinary creativity during the last five years of his life has allowed me to reexamine his life’s work and move beyond the simplistic view that his career was simply predicated on change,” Whately said in a statement from HBO.

Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Caption John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caption Schoolboy Q Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards. Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

New David Bowie track from 'Lazarus' premieres

David Bowie, transformative musician and multi-dimensional artist, dies at 69

Full coverage: David Bowie's life and career

Mikael Wood review: David Bowie looks far beyond pop on jazz-inspired 'Blackstar'