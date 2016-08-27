Kamaiyah delivers on rap buzz on FYF's opening day

Kamaiyah was among the early standouts of day one of FYF Fest on Saturday.

The rising Oakland rapper, during a tight, bounce-heavy 30-minute set, controlled FYF’s so-called “club” stage.

Flanked by towering banana plants, hanging foliage and disco balls (the decor offered an appropriately beachy club vibe) Kamaiyah moved a packed tent with an eclectic and energetic mix of wistful ’90s-inspired hip-hop and R&B that made her debut mixtape, "A Good Night in the Ghetto," one of the buzziest rap releases of the year.

"I see y'all a little turnt right now ... Who been drinking tonight," she said with a wink, seemingly pleased with the sea of sweaty, grinding bodies that she achieved early on with the irresistible foot-stomper "Mo Money Mo Problems."

As anyone who’s ever been to a club rap show knows, there are frustrating pitfalls that often mark the experience — the bass is too loud, for instance, or the vocal tracks drown out whatever is coming live into the microphone.

Kamaiyah wasn't entirely immune to those issues Saturday, her most high-profile showing in the Southland since her mixtape arrived via the Internet earlier this year with its brash raps and its swaggering, assured and effortless flow. The opening chunk of songs was bogged down by glitchy audio and her vocal often found itself lost amid the backing tracks.

It could have easily deterred the young rookie, especially at a festival showing where the logistics of outdoor performance can test even a seasoned performer.

Kamaiyah quickly got things under control, however, with minimal interruption to the club vibe that had been created. Her catchy, laid-back jams played a huge part, but her charismatic, approachable onstage presence did the rest.

Once Kamaiyah found her groove — during a banger with a title that's unprintable here but delivers a punchy counter to the many macho players’ anthems that routinely dominate rap radio — she delivered on the hype that's been lobbed upon her until it was time to clear the tent.

