Tom Cruise, Tyler Perry and 'The Emoji Movie' score big at Razzie Awards

This weekend brought the awards show that makes us laugh, cry and wince.
No, it's not the Oscars. It's the annual lead-up to that gala ceremony — the Razzies.
The year's biggest cinematic losers were winners Friday at the 38th Golden Razzies, which playfully honor the year's worst movies and performances with $4.97 trophies.
One of the night's big winners was : "The Emoji Movie," which earned multiple awards, including worst movie, screenplay and director.
The Sony Pictures Animation film also landed a Razzie for "worst screen combo," which highlights on-screen chemistry (or lack thereof). The honors went to "any two obnoxious emojis" from the film.
Other "worst picture" nominees included "Fifty Shades Darker," "The Mummy," "Baywatch" and "Transformers: The Last Knight."
The annual ceremony, which was co-founded by industry veterans and former UCLA film students John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, traditionally takes place on the eve of the Academy Awards.
Tom Cruise, a veteran Razzie bridesmaid, nailed his first worst actor win for his work in "The Mummy," topping Zac Efron ("Baywatch"), Johnny Depp ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), Mark Wahlberg ("Transformers: The Last Knight") and Jamie Dornan from "50 Shades Darker."
Perhaps the most "controversial" honor of the evening went to Tyler Perry, who triumphed in the worst actress category for his portrayal of Mabel "Madea" Simmons in "Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween." He prevailed over actual females, including Katherine Heigl ("Unstoppable") and Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades Darker").
Other victors include two former Oscar winners — Mel Gibson ("Daddy's Home 2") for supporting actor and Kim Basinger for supporting actress in "50 Shades Darker."
The annual Barry L. Bumstead Award, which honors failed TV-to-film adaptations, went to "CHIPs," a project that emcee Bill A. Jones described as a journey "from a bland 1970s TV series to a 2017 regurgitated $25 million bomb" that "found a gullible audience and robbed them of $18.6 million."
An "In Memorial" tribute spotlighted several men disgraced by sexual harassment and other scandals, including Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal, Bill Cosby, Brett Ratner, James Toback, Russell Simmons, Kevin Spacey, Danny Masterson and Louis CK.
As the images faded to black, the words appeared: "Very sorry, but we won't be missing you — or your kind."
