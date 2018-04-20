When pop music got big: 1968 and the birth of arena rock

"I would say that the first few giant concerts we did at Madison Square Garden and the Forum, it was a real high to experience that mass adulation," said drummer John Densmore of the Doors. The celebrated L.A. band, which had been playing clubs and small theaters that held at most 2,000 or 3,000 fans, headlined at the Forum on Dec. 14, 1968. It was the second rock concert at the Forum after sports magnate Jack Kent Cooke spent $16 million on a new West Coast home for his NBA team, the Lakers, and his brand-new NHL franchise, the Kings. The first was the October 1968 performance by English power trio Cream and opening act Deep Purple. Cream, which was on its farewell tour, also headlined Madison Square Garden's first rock concert on Nov. 2, 1968.