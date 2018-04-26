Alice Glass is living in silence no more, as new music opens — and heals from — old wounds

"I haven't had the best experiences with trusting people and opening myself up to them, so it's better just to be closed off and try not feel anything at all," she says, sitting on the red carpeted floor of her basement studio — a womb-like cave littered with effects pedals, sample pads, drum kits and microphones. "It's all about sacrificing yourself so that you can't for someone else. You damage your own goods before someone else can."