You don't need money to hear new music from this artist. You just need 'a gesture of anonymous vulnerability'

Experimental pop musician Anohni, the artist formerly known professionally as Antony (of Antony and the Johnsons), is asking fans for unorthodox compensation for a new track from her forthcoming EP, “Paradise.” All you need is “a gesture of anonymous vulnerability.”

Instead of “the dollar you used to send me in the olden days,” Anohni said in a statement posted on Facebook, “if you would like the final song from ‘Paradise,’ e-mail me at anohni@rebismusic.com and share with me in a sentence or two what you care most about, or your hopes for the future.”

The “Paradise” EP, which will be released Friday, features six songs. A final, seventh, track will be available only to those who take her up on the challenge. She took an additional step of advising respondents not to make their responses about her: “If you mention me or my work, I will not send the track. Please keep the focus on yourself.”

“If you have listened to my music over the years, you know that I have publicly given something of my heart,” the statement continued. “Send this to me instead of the dollar you used to send me in the olden days. The price for this song is a gesture of anonymous vulnerability. That may be too expensive for some of you, and that's OK.”

The track in question is “I Never Stopped Loving You,” which Anohni said she intends as “the final piece of the puzzle. Please listen to it within the album sequence as the seventh song of ‘Paradise.’ ”

Anohni said her aim is to encourage listeners to “take a risk and break out of established ways of doing and perceiving. It is what you have expected of me as an artist, and just for a moment, it is what I ask of you.”

