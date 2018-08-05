Review: Beach House finally played a venue as haunting as its music

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with its silhouetted palm trees swaying overhead amid dusky skies, was a kindred setting for “7,” Beach House’s latest album on longtime label Sub Pop. The new songs washed over the sea of concertgoers, many of whom were camped out on the grassy lawn with picnics, like a soundtrack for a hazy summer night. (The mood spilled over into the concession stands, too; for $15, you could sip Glowing Lemons and Sazerac Bloom, specialty cocktails named after the band’s music.)