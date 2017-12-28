Bedouine, Kehlani, the Regrettes, Yaeji and other 2017 recordings to revisit

Before we officially call 2017 a wrap, The Times’ music staff is taking one last look back on 2017. Here, we offer a look at some albums you may have missed — or some you should revisit — before we start wondering what pop pleasures await us in 2018.

Bedouine, “Bedouine” (Space Bomb). In a year when breaking news alerts cut into otherwise uneventful days with disturbing frequency, comfort often felt in short supply. Within such drama, the Syrian-born, Los Angeles-based musician known to her parents as Azniv Korkejian delivered warmth that recalled the pastoral sounds of Joni Mitchell, Vashti Bunyan and Nick Drake. (RR)

Jade Jackson, “Gilded” (Anti) Looking for guidance from her producer, Mike Ness of Social Distortion, this young singer and songwriter from California’s Central Coast received some straightforward instructions: Study Lucinda Williams’ great 1998 roots-rock album “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” The result demonstrated the clear influence of Williams’ detailed voice — as well as the flair for observation that was there to sharpen in the first place. (MW)

Rose Cousins, “Natural Conclusion” (Old Farm Pony). A powerful exploration of what it means to be human: loneliness, freedom, yearning for connection, the expectations we hold for ourselves, and the hopes we maintain for others. A beautiful collection. (RL)

Neil Finn, “Out of Silence” (EMI). The Crowded House singer and songwriter rehearsed and recorded this solo outing during sessions he live streamed, allowing the most ardent of his fans to witness the album’s creation in real time. The result is another infectiously melodic, emotionally vibrant work. (RL)

Rhiannon Giddens, “Freedom Highway” (Nonesuch). Giddens could wring emotional drama singing the ingredients from a box of Cheerios; fortunately, her ear for great songs matches her seemingly limitless skill as a vocalist, proved again with a powerful collection of songs by turn political, social and deeply personal. (RL)

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Singer-songwriter Ethan Gruska. Singer-songwriter Ethan Gruska. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Ethan Gruska, “Slowmotionary” (Sire). Stevie Wonder-style vocal melodies atop florid piano lines inspired by Debussy — that’s how Gruska characterized the songs on his debut solo album, which followed the dissolution of his and his sister’s smart L.A.-based pop duo, the Belle Brigade. But Gruska’s description leaves out the importance of his vivid lyrics about family, young love and growing up in the Valley. (MW)

Jlin, “Black Origami” (Planet Mu). If the Gary, Ind., artist who records experimental beat music as Jlin were an architect, her chromatic structures would defy gravity, and jut out in jagged angles that cut through the skyline. Working in the Chicago post-house music subgenre known as juke music, the artist born Jerrilyn Patton makes wildly progressive sounds and rhythms across the album. (RR)

Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage” (TSNMI/Atlantic). A bright collection of assured pop-R&B born out of heartbreak and darkness, Kehlani’s anthems of optimism, resilience and self-love provided a potent balm to a year fraught with uncertainty. (GDK)

Aimee Mann, “Mental Illness” (Super Ego). Unless you’re Nick Drake or Nico, general malaise seldom makes for an engaging listen, but Mann, who is one of her generation’s finest songwriters, roams within these darkened corridors with expertly crafted, miraculously arranged vignettes on solitude and melancholy. (RR)

Mount Eerie, "A Crow Looked at Me" (P.W. Elverum & Sun). This is one of those albums that stares so deep into the abyss that it's almost hard to listen to more than once. Phil Elverum wrote it in the wake of his wife's death, and the beautiful fragments of melody and arrangements charge the smallest lyrical detail with shattering grief. Listening to it is like trying to see a black hole — you only know it through an all-consuming absence. (AB)

Randy Newman “Dark Matter” (Nonesuch). A master songwriter, singer, arranger, orchestrator and social commentator, Newman shows just how magnificent pop music can be in the right hands. (RL)

Kelly Lee Owens, self-titled (Smalltown Supersound) and Bicep, self-titled (Ninja Tune). In today's playlist-driven, content-smothered environment, it's almost an indulgent treat to sit down with a long, well-sequenced and fully-imagined LP. These two U.K.-based electronic acts have long been well-regarded in underground house and techno, but released vast and definitive LPs this year. Bicep's sinewy house found new energy and vulnerability on theirs; Owens channeled the ambient yet disco-infatuated ghost of Arthur Russell (she named a single after him) on hers. (AB)

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Perfume Genius at the 2015 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Perfume Genius at the 2015 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Perfume Genius, “No Shape” (Matador). The artist born Mike Hadreas made a way, way better emo-goth-pop record than Lorde this year, but he’s got at least a decade on her so that makes sense. Across “No Shape,” Hadreas bellows and roars as if expelling memories and emotions that burn on their way out. As he does so, acoustic, electric and synthetic tones and rhythms build musical platforms both intricately designed and expertly engineered. (RR)

The Priests, “Nothing Feels Natural” (Sister Polygon). Priests are out to confront, and the band writes lyrics as if they’re slogans for a protest march. But this rebel rock statement isn’t all seriousness, as there are dips into surf-rock playfulness and under the act’s feral, punk rock intensity are bass-driven grooves designed to get listeners to move. But do yourself a favor and listen to the brazen “Pink White House,” where vocalist Katie Alice Greer pulls you in and then reverses course, all while wondering what happened to the American dream. (TM)

The Regrettes, “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” (Warner Bros.) Effervescent and angrily optimistic, this spunky local rock quartet impresses with a debut album that not only captures the mixed-up and muddled feelings of late adolescence but also serves as a call to arms for everyone to drop the pretense and embrace our insecurities. What’s more, leader Lydia Night has important things to say, as her songs address casual everyday sexism, fears of commitment and our culture’s unrealistic view of femininity. (TM)