BET Experience 2017 is set for June 22-25 at L.A. Live

BET and Anschutz Entertainment Group have announced the dates for the 2017 edition of the BET Experience.

The immersive festival, which celebrates black music and culture, is built around the network’s annual award show. Next year, the event will be held June 22-25 at multiple venues at downtown’s L.A. Live.

Deposits for VIP packages — which include a ticket to the awards show and all concerts — are now being accepted, the network and AEG announced Thursday morning. Packages range from $1,095 to $4,500, the top-of-the-line tier offering such perks as a peak at a rehearsal for the BET Awards.

The companies partnered in 2012 to transform BET's annual awards show into a multi-day event that would serve as a West Coast alternative to the long-running and popular Essence Festival in New Orleans.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >> »

AEG and promoter Goldenvoice, a division of AEG Live, helped curate a bill of A-list R&B, soul and hip-hop artists for a weekend of concerts, wellness seminars, celebrity panels and a free fan expo.

This year’s four-day festival — headlined by Usher, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and the Roots — was its largest, with 165,000 attendees (a 10% increase from 2015).

Before last year's festival, BET and AEG renewed their deal to continue the multi-day festival through 2018.

Caption Avi Avital plays at the Hollywood Bowl Avi Avital plays to an empty Hollywood Bowl. Avi Avital plays to an empty Hollywood Bowl. Caption 'Stranger Things' casting director Carmen Cuba breaks down the art of finding the right face Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy