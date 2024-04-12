Coachella 2024: Live coverage from Day 1 of the festival

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Friday’s headliner is Lana Del Rey, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on Peso Pluma, who precedes her on Coachella’s biggest stage. Tyler, the Creator tops Saturday night’s bill, following a much-anticipated reunion set from No Doubt. And Doja Cat closes out the festival Sunday, marking her first time headlining the fest.

The first weekend is sold out, but tickets are available for Weekend 2.

There’s more than just the big names to see. Other artists on our radar for Friday include Justice, L’Impératrice, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Sabrina Carpenter, Young Miko and Suki Waterhouse. And with rumors circulating that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed to Coachella, we’ll keep an eye out to see if Swift hops onstage with any of her friends performing this weekend.

From the fashion to the new Quasar stage to the best eats, we’ll keep you in the loop on what you won’t see on the livestream from home.

Check back Friday afternoon as The Times’ Mikael Wood, August Brown, Vanessa Franko, Danielle Dorsey and Nate Jackson will be roaming the festival grounds, reporting on all the action as it happens.

