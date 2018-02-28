The Breeders are back — again — with 'All Nerve'

Though there are highlights — including the winsome title track and the jumpy "Wait in the Car" — Deal's songwriting isn't quite as sticky as it used to be, with simpler melodies and fewer turns of phrase that pop like the twisted bumper-sticker slogans she once threw out. (Nothing here will get fists pumping as surely as "Divine Hammer" or "Bang On" when the Breeders kick off a North American tour at the Fonda Theatre on April 5.)