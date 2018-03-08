Instrumental Southern California concert promoter Brian Murphy dies at 70

Murphy saw an opportunity. Relocating from Seattle after college, he landed a job at Pacific Presentations, one of a handful of promoters booking venues such as the Wiltern, the Forum, the Los Angeles Sports Arena and the Palladium in the Los Angeles area. While at Pacific, Murphy was instrumental in planning California Jam, which drew more than 250,000 fans to the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario for a bill that included Earth, Wind & Fire, the Eagles, Black Oak Arkansas, Black Sabbath, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and others.