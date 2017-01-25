Bruno Mars added to Grammy Awards lineup

Bruno Mars is the latest act to join the lineup for the Grammy Awards in February.

The Recording Academy revealed Wednesday that Mars will perform for the first time at the Grammys since 2013. Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for his work on Adele’s “25,” which is up for album of the year.

The singer-songwriter joins a lineup that includes John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Adele. Late-night host James Corden will anchor this year’s ceremony, replacing rapper-actor LL Cool J.

More performers are expected to be announced soon — so keep those fingers crossed for a Beyoncé appearance.

The 59th Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

