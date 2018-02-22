Carla Bruni was more than a privileged hobbyist at the Orpheum Theatre

Bruni sang "Stand by Your Man," for instance, in a sly deadpan that let you know she'd thought hard about Tammy Wynette's late-'60s lyric; the result felt like a feminist reclamation of the song by a woman who's been publicly defined as often as not by her relationships with powerful men (including Sarkozy, Eric Clapton and, although Bruni has sternly denied it, Donald Trump).