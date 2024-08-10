L.A. reveals some of its Olympics closing ceremony performers

Rapper Snoop Dogg cheers for the U.S. during women’s gymnastics qualifying at the Paris Olympics on July 28.

Southern California musical all-stars Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg will be featured during the Olympic closing ceremony that will help introduce the world to Los Angeles, the Summer Games’ next host.

LA28, the group organizing the Los Angeles Olympics, confirmed the acts would be joined by H.E.R, who will perform the U.S. national anthem live at Paris’ Stade de France as part of the official Olympic handover from Paris to Los Angeles.

LA28 teased additional surprises, but did not confirm Tom Cruise’s widely reported role in the ceremony. Cruise is expected to be featured in a series of stunts at Stade de France, along the streets of Paris and in Los Angeles.

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” LA28 president Casey Wasserman said in a news release. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of L.A., with local artists, and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

LA28 will have about 15 minutes in the spotlight during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony before the mayors of the two cities hand off the official Olympic flag.

Two-time Olympic medalist skateboarder Jagger Eaton, mountain biker Kate Courtney and track and field gold medalist Michael Johnson will also be featured during the L.A. handover.

Los Angeles’ portion of the closing ceremony is being produced by Fulwell 73 Productions under the creative direction of Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Ben Winston.

“The LA28 handover promises to showcase the heartbeat of L.A. — which like the Olympics — is where people come from all over the world to pursue their dreams,” Winston said in a news release. “We hope to showcase a collection of Los Angeles stories — featuring the city’s people, creativity, music and of course sport, all wrapped up with a little Hollywood magic — to invite the world into the LA28 Games.”

Following the closing ceremony, NBC and Peacock will host a “Countdown to LA28” show that will feature five-time Olympic medalist Venus Williams, extended musical performances and a look ahead to the 2028 Games. Olympic legends Carl Lewis and Sugar Ray Leonard, U.S. water polo Hall of Famer Brenda Villa and Paralympic swimmer and five-time medalist Rudy Garcia-Tolson also are scheduled to be featured on the show first airing at noon PDT and replaying at 7 p.m. PDT.