The Chainsmokers light up again: Listen to the familiar-sounding 'Paris'

“Let’s show them we are better.”

That’s the refrain of the new Chainsmokers song “Paris,” which came out Friday and shot to No. 1 on iTunes.

It’s also crazy advice the Chainsmokers have wisely elected not to follow.

One of 2016’s biggest breakout acts, this band of EDM bros has found enormous success with the blend of lightweight beats and breathy pop singing heard in hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Sure, dance purists have dismissed the duo as a joke. But last year “Closer” spent 12 weeks atop the Hot 100, and next month the Chainsmokers are up for several Grammy Awards, including new artist.

Why on earth would they go looking for prestige now?

Proving they’re way smarter than they look, the Chainsmokers decline to elevate themselves in “Paris,” which sounds so much like “Closer” that it should’ve been called “Closerer.”

Soft-touch club groove? Check. Lyric that mentions a city? Yep. Female vocals to brighten Drew Taggart’s dopey delivery? Got ’em.

As if those proven drivers weren’t enough to ensure the song’s ascent, the duo also made a video featuring many, many shots of the Instagram model Alexis Ren in a series of barely there bikinis.

So breathe easy, America: The Chainsmokers’ ambient-house phase has yet to begin.

