Charlie Puth is headed out on tour — and he wants to impress your dad

Puth’s desire to demonstrate his skills — not to mention his yearning to be taken seriously by an older crowd — are all over “Voicenotes,” which represents a significant leap from the 2016 debut he now says was rushed to capitalize on the runaway success of “See You Again.” (One reason that song has been streamed more than 3.6 billion times on YouTube is because its video serves as a tribute to actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash while “Furious 7” was in production.)