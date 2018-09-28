Cher on loving Twitter, hating Trump and singing the songs of ABBA

No, the people in the audience. You’re probably not going to understand this, but I think that performing is a kind of ministry. I’m not using that word in the sense that people use it. But you’re giving things out to people and they’re getting something. For that 90 minutes or two hours, your job is to take them out of themselves. When you’re enjoying art, you don’t have a chance to think about your mortgage or how much you dislike Trump or if you have an illness or whatever.