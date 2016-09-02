Christina Grimmie's family releases 'Without Him' video, slain singer's final piece of 'Side A'

Christina Grimmie’s family has released the music video for “Without Him,” the final work in a posthumous set of four visuals accompanying “Side A,” the slain singer’s second EP.

The YouTube star, who finished fourth in Season 4 of “The Voice,” released “Side A” on Feb. 1 and said in June that a “Side B” could come later, based on what might happen in her life for her to write about.

“I might want to pursue other projects before I release Side B because I just have so much going on in my brain …,” she told PopCrush in an interview published June 7.

“Honestly ‘Side A’ is supposed to be a project just from my heart and whatever is happening in my heart at the time and I want ‘Side B’ to also fit that same thing. Until I go through a ‘Side B,’ then that’s when I’ll release it.”

On June 10, she was fatally shot by 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl at a fan meet-and-greet after a concert in Orlando, Fla. Immediately after the singer was hit, Loibl was tackled by Grimmie's brother Marcus and then took his own life. Her death, from gunshots to the head and chest, was ruled a homicide.

She was 22.

“Without Him” tells the story of a young singer at a crossroads, trying to manage her personal and professional lives. It follows videos for the “Side A” songs "Deception," "Snow White" and "Anybody's You."

Watch what is likely Grimmie's final music video release, below.

Follow Christie D’Zurilla on Twitter @theCDZ.

