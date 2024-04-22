Rapper Chris King, friend of Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd, killed in Nashville

Rapper Chris King performs live on stage during the ‘Tripp At Knight Tour’ at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on September 19, 2021 in Miami, Fla.

The rapper Chris King, who was close friends with Justin Bieber and collaborated with Trippie Redd, was killed early Saturday morning in Nashville, according to police reports. He was 32.

The artist, born Christopher Cheeks, was in an alleyway between Hayes and Church streets in Nashville at 2:30 a.m. with a 29-year-old man (who was not named), when according to Nashville police, three men attempted to rob them. Both King and the 29-year-old man were shot in the altercation, though the 29-year-old survived.

King was found in the parking garage of the nearby Hayes Street Hotel, and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Bieber, a former roommate of King’s, reposted a photo of the two to Instagram, writing “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

Trippie Redd also mourned the loss of his friend, writing “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! I can’t catch a break.”

“I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking,” he continued. “He had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.”

Over a decade-long career, King releases scores of mixtapes and LPs, including the long-running “Luck of the Snotty” series. King released a new single, “Seeing Double Seeing Double,” on April 8.