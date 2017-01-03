Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar top 2017 Coachella lineup

Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is slated for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

Among nearly 150 other acts booked this year are Lorde, xx, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Future, New Order, Justice, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Passes will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m Pacific time on the Coachella official website.

General admission three-day passes start at $399. VIP three-day passes start at $899. A variety of add-ons, such as shuttle service to hotels, access to camping areas and other amenities, are available at additional cost.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice also released the poster detailing the identical lineups for each of the three days of music over two weekends.

