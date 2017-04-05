Skipping Coachella? YouTube will once again livestream some of the action

Not headed to the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival but still want to catch the action? Don’t worry: YouTube’s still got you covered.

For the seventh year in a row, the site will exclusively carry the feed from the action in the desert directly to mobile devices.

YouTube will livestream the first weekend of the festival, including performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order and Gucci Mane.

The site’s Coachella feed will feature three always-on channels and will offer a live, 360 mode for select performances. An on-demand hub will allow viewers to watch highlights and footage at their leisure.

In addition to the multistage action, YouTube’s Coachella feed will also deliver a glimpse inside the Yuma dance music tent for the first time. There will also be the ability to create a personalized viewing schedule that will automatically switch to selected performances.

KCRW’s Jason Bentley and co-host Francesca Fiorentini will again anchor the live coverage on the channel.

Weekend one of Coachella kicks off on April 14 with performances from Father John Misty, Travis Scott, Empire of the Sun and headliner Radiohead.

Bookmark Coachella’s YouTube channel to catch all the action in the desert — and keep it locked to Pop & Hiss as The Times’ intrepid music team brings you live coverage.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy