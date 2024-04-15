The best moments of Coachella 2024 in photos

The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books. Before the second weekend brings Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, No Doubt, Doja Cat and more than 100 other artists back to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, let’s take a look at the highlights of the weekend.

Times staff photographers Christina House and Dania Maxwell roamed the expansive grounds to capture the fun, the fashion, the surprises and, of course, the music.

These photos show you what it was like to be on the ground at Coachella’s first weekend.

Billie Eilish performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Bebe Rexha performs at Coachella on Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Taking Back Sunday performs at Coachella on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) The sun sets at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Renee Rapp performs at Coachella on Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch Sabrina Carpenter perform at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) A fan holds a Lana Del Rey album in the front row at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A music fan is silhouetted at dusk at Coachella. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

No Doubt performs at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

No Doubt fans at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House /Los Angeles Times) Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Brandon and Kari Bulat dance together at Do LaB at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Le Sserafim perform at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Jayden Becker-Norman dances during a performance by Le Sserafim at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Ice Spice performs at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Fans listen to Chappell Roan perform at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Shakira takes the stage during Bizarrap’s set at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Wenddy Escobedo of Indio waves a Mexican flag during Bizarrap’s set at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Bleachers perform at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Tony Kanal of No Doubt performs at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Bleachers perform at Coachella on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The Aquabats perform at Coachella on Saturday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Fans, including Izamar Padro, center, and Lauren Lopez-Doble, watch Bizarrap perform at Coachella on Friday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Tyler, the Creator headlines the second night of Coachella on Saturday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Vampire Weekend performs at Coachella on Saturday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Chappell Roan performs during the first day at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) Blur performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times))

Justice performs at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lauryn Hill makes an appearance during YG Marley’s set at Coachella on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Fans listen as Justice plays on stage at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)