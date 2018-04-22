Coachella by the hour: Weekend highlights from Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, Moodymann, Oh Sees and, oh yeah, Beyoncé

7:44 p.m. On the Outdoor stage, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is moving through an infectious set of dance-rock classics. He and his band of percussionists drive through his new song "I Dance Like This": "We dance like this/ Because it feels so damn good/ If we could dance better/ Well, you know that we would." As he does so, a young couple headed elsewhere pass. "That's the best show I've ever seen," he says excitedly. Dude, you're leaving halfway through the set.