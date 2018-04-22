Coachella by the hour: Weekend highlights from Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, Moodymann, Oh Sees and, oh yeah, Beyoncé

As the second and final weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was getting ready on Friday to entertain another population of 125,000 revelers, a few drones hovered above and a small-engine airplane circled, a banner advertising a new innovation in condoms trailing behind it.
The thousands arrived in human clusters over the course of the days and quickly scattered across nearly 700 acres of desert outside Indio. From a bird's-eye view, they could be members of an ant farm let loose for a scientific study on collective behavior.
Each a two-legged data point, would individuals first chase the food? The alcohol? How much? Would they race to the Ferris wheel, to the electronic dance music tents or in front of stages supporting hip-hop and rock? Would they laugh? Would they cry?
Across both weekends of what by popular dictate will forever be known as Beychella, each attendee went on to embark on pathways as unique as individual strands of DNA. Below are the actions of one of these data points, in the form of a detailed report.
Friday, April 20, 2018
1:30 p.m. Cruising to Day One of the second weekend with the car tuned to SiriusXM's BPM dance station, the hosts are mourning the just-announced death of EDM star Avicii. The producer and crossover star was a headliner at Coachella in 2015. On the radio, DJ Tiesto — also a former Coachella headliner — was honoring Avicii's work. "I can't even think straight at this point, I'm so sad," he said. That sentiment would be echoed across the festival grounds.
2:10 p.m. First impression upon arrival: Coachella's footprint has expanded this year, and for festival veterans that reality is immediately obvious. Every stage seems to be an extra football field away. Where are the moving sidewalks?
2:17 p.m. On the main Coachella stage, the British singer Benjamin Clementine moves through a riveting performance of "God Save the Jungle." A jarringly confident performer, the Mercury Prize-winning Clementine sings like some wild offspring of Marianne Faithfull, Kurt Weill and David Johansen.
"Welcome to jungle, dear/Where tensions do amount," he sings by way of greeting. "And kids must grow as quick as possible/ Welcome to jungle, dear." If some reports are to be believed, this here jungle is more like a petting zoo.
2:40 p.m.: Noted: A sharply dressed hipster wearing a fancy leather fanny pack. A few years ago this fashion accessory was ridiculed as lowbrow. Are fanny packs now a thing among the young and beautiful? A minute later, the guy spots a friend in the distance. Standing on his tippy-toes, he shouts across the tent: "Quasar!" Yep. Fanny packs must be a thing.
2:44 p.m. Beside Clementine on the Outdoor Stage, the L.A.-based experimental soul singer Moses Sumney utters the first Weekend 2 onstage reference to the unofficial name of this event, after Beyoncé's stunning Weekend 1 performance. "Beychella! What's popping?" A few minutes later, Sumney introduces his next work: "This song is about licking people's faces. It's called 'Make Out in My Car.'"
4:07 p.m. Wearing a white cowboy hat with sparkly beads draped like accents on a fancy chandelier, the progressive R&B singer Kelela greets a modest but adoring crowd on the Mojave stage. As the first sign of fading light signals relief outside, Kelela sings her track "Enemy." Behind her, two alluringly detached backup singers groove as Kelela's DJ works beats.
5:11 p.m. The magnetic Colombian pop singer Kali Uchis has a devoted, and well-deserved, fan base drawn to her defiantly independent Latin pop songs. She sings "Alone," and the masses follow along: "I don't want to be your cigarette/ I don't want to be your ashtray." Her conclusion? "I'd rather be alone." (She came to the wrong place.)
5:17 p.m. Hey, a retro fanny pack, worn by a teenage girl. No doubt secured in a vintage shop, she wears it draped defiantly — ironically? — across her midriff: "D.A.R.E. to Keep Kids Off Drugs."
7:09 p.m. Walking toward the VIP area to grab a piece of pizza, a college-age couple pose for a selfie with an elderly man who could be their great-grandfather. Wonders one of the kids, "If you don't mind me asking, how old are you?" He replies dryly: "44."
8:53 p.m. As the EDM superstar Kygo drives beats on the Coachella stage, waves of screams drift across the pitch. On the jumbo screen: pop star Ariana Grande, who joins with Marvin Gaye's sampled voice to "duet" on "Sexual Healing." If connecting musical generations is Coachella's mission, this is a moment to note. Between tracks, Kygo acknowledges Avicii's passing by dedicating a song to him. The crowd erupts in response.
9:06 p.m. On the Outdoor stage, the artist who performs as St. Vincent works through a visionary set of pop rock songs. Introducing her recent song, "New York," she thanks the modestly sized crowd by cursing that "you're the only ... in the desert who can handle me."
9:16 p.m. Spotted: Dude in his 20s wearing a matching black baseball cap and T-shirt. On the hat, a big white "B." On the shirt in bold letters: "ASK ME ABOUT BITCOIN." Hard pass.
9:21 p.m. In the Yuma tent, a trio of remarkable Detroit techno DJs Carl Craig, Moodymann and Kyle Hall are in the beginning moments of a mesmerizing set of foundational beat music from the Motor City. "It's all about the funk," says Moodymann to open. "Electric funk … the low end." Moments later, the tag-team mixes in Chicago house pioneer Chuck Roberts' track "In the Beginning There Was Jack."
The dance floor is bathed in red, with beams of blue lasers shooting through the haze. "I don't need to rap. I don't need to sing," Craig boasts of Detroit's seminal instrumental beat music as the track rolls. All he needs is the rhythm — in this case, voluminous quadraphonic sound set in four corners of an active room.
11:28 p.m. The Weeknd goes on two minutes early! The crowd's pulse seems to rise as the beats-per-minute slow to a crawl. Let the romance begin.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
4:20 p.m. Late start, muscles aching from the expanded Coachella footprint. Yesterday this reporter clocked 17,254 miles on his Fitbit. (Not really.) It's Record Store Day, which is the 4/20 for vinyl stoners. Best score: A 12-inch of an extended David Bowie demo of "Let's Dance."
4:35 p.m. On the Coachella stage, Nile Rodgers is mourning the loss of his friend and collaborator Avicii. Later calling him his "little brother," Rodgers seems genuinely shaken by the loss. He and his band Chic then move into a groove-heavy take on — symmetry alert! — Bowie's "Let's Dance."
6:22 p.m. On the Mojave stage, the rap collective Brockhampton, formed online, leap into reality. The dozen-odd members bounced to their beats — while wearing personalized flak jackets. After shouting out Prince and M.I.A., they moved into "Gold" and the crowded tent rapped along. "Rock the boat like a one-eyed pirate/ Rick James, I get glitter on my eyelids."
On Friday, rapper Vince Staples wore a flak jacket too. Sadly, it's not clear if this is a commentary on being a black man in America or the reality of being a performer in 2018.
6:32 p.m. Spotted: a fashion-forward Brockhampton fan with a super-trippy fanny pack — it glows when light hits it a certain way. Amazing.
7:44 p.m. On the Outdoor stage, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is moving through an infectious set of dance-rock classics. He and his band of percussionists drive through his new song "I Dance Like This": "We dance like this/ Because it feels so damn good/ If we could dance better/ Well, you know that we would." As he does so, a young couple headed elsewhere pass. "That's the best show I've ever seen," he says excitedly. Dude, you're leaving halfway through the set.
9:00 p.m. At the Sonora stage, the L.A. psychedelic punk band Oh Sees are once again illustrating why they're the best live rock band in America. Featuring a pair of drummers sitting between a bassist and main Oh See John Dwyer, the quartet is stirring the crowd into a frenzy. Elbows and bodies are swirling in the pit. Near the back, a new fan says to another: "Two drummers! I didn't know you could do that! That's amazing!" Yes it is!
9:47 p.m: Before launching into its hit "Forever," the sibling group Haim is taking a break while bassist Este Haim speaks to the crowd about an anniversary that changed her life.
Ten years ago today, she says, she saw Prince on the Coachella main stage. He capped an astounding set of performances by Kraftwerk and Portishead. Noting the miraculous reality of standing on that same stage a decade later, she thanks their fans and moves into the music.
11:18 p.m. After a late start that left at least one journalist fan nervous that he'd have to do actual work tonight, BEYONCÉ!
11:53 p.m. Beyoncé is on a riser during "Drunk in Love" when she utters the word that has become a Dada-esqu rallying cry for a generation: "Surfboard! Surfboard."
After moving into a sample from Nina Simone's "Lilac Wine" — "I made wine from the lilac tree/ Put my heart in its recipe/ It makes me see what I want to see/ And be what I want to be" — Beyonc returns to her main point at exactly 11:55 p.m.: "Surfboard. Surfboard. Graining on that wood, graining, graining on that wood." Need we say more?