Diplo on his quirky new music and moving beyond life as an EDM bro

At 39, he said he’s simply aged out of some aspects of the wild lifestyle he began cultivating a decade ago, when “Paper Planes” — his thrillingly rowdy collaboration with M.I.A. — crashed the upper reaches of Billboard’s Hot 100 and opened the door to a world of glitzy parties and private jets. (As we sat down to chat, he asked an assistant to warn him when it was time to leave to pick up his kids for a screening of “Smallfoot.”)