DJ Khaled added to 2017 BET Experience lineup, fan fest details unveiled

DJ Khaled has been added to the already stacked lineup of this year’s BET Experience. The producer-DJ joins a roster that includes Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Bryson Tiller, ASAP Rocky and Jhené Aiko as headliners.

Migos, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Desiigner, Jidenna, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, THEY., H.E.R. and Khalid also top the bill for the four-day festival, slated for June 22-25 at multiple venues at downtown’s L.A. Live.

Now in its fifth year, the weekend of concerts, seminars, celebrity panels and an expo is capped off by the network’s annual awards show.

After the last two years of comedy acts kicking off the weekend on the mainstage at Staples Center, this year’s festival has doubled down on music headliners.

Night one opens with Kid Cudi, a joint showing from perennial favorite Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, as well as Pusha T, Desiigner and Playboi Carti.

Khaled has been added to the second night of acts, an evening that’s largely geared toward R&B with sets from alternative soul singers Tiller, Aiko and H.E.R., Jidenna and young buzzy genre outliers Khalid and THEY. That he’s billed “DJ Khaled and Friends” practically guarantees his set will be packed with a litany of surprises.

ASAP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Migos and Young Thug top a night geared toward youthful hip-hop.

Late-night shows at the Novo (formerly Club Nokia) will be announced shortly, but organizers have confirmed talent for the free, two-day Fan Fest anchored at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Cardi B, Aminé, Dave East, Goldlink, Nick Grant, Kap G, A Boogie, PnB Rock and Kyle will appear on the fan fest’s main stage.

Taylor Girlz, Billion Dollar Baby, Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall (“Juju On That Beat”), the Bomb Digz, Ayo & Teo, Christian Combs, Elhae and Spencer Ludwig will perform on the Coca-Cola Music Studio stage.

The Fan Fest’s cornerstone event, the celebrity basketball game, will feature Nick Cannon, Game, YG, Joey Bada$$, Tank, Soulja Boy, Bell Biv DeVoe, DJ Mustard, Jidenna, Brandon T Jackson, Trevor Jackson, Doug Christie, Dave East, Stevie J, and Rotimi, alongside ESPN guest announcers Jemele Hill and Michael Smith.

Ahead of the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre, a gospel blowout will be held at the Fan Fest main stage. Pastor Toure Roberts, Sarah Jake Roberts, Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs and Mali Music will all perform.

This year’s Fan Fest requires a wristband for entry, and guests can “purchase” up to four through the festival’s website.

Last year’s festival featured Usher, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. In 2015 BET and AEG renewed their deal to continue the multiday festival through 2018.

General tickets — single-day tickets to Staples Center shows as well as three-day packages — go on sale March 23 at 10 a.m. PT through axs.com/betexperience.

VIP packages, which include a ticket to the awards show, are currently on sale. Packages range from $1,095 to $4,500.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy