The Grammy Museum and others to honor Ella Fitzgerald on her 100th birthday

On the occasion of what would have been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday, the Grammy Museum and many other institutions will look back at her incomparable legacy in American music.

The Grammy Museum has announced a new exhibition, “Ella at 100: Celebrating the Artistry of Ella Fitzgerald,” due to open on her centennial, April 25. The exhibit will host an archive of personal correspondence, rare recordings, stage attire and other pieces from her estate.

It’s one of many national projects showcasing the life and achievements of Fitzgerald — the first African American Grammy winner — in 2017.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., will host “First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald at 100,” focusing on her personal scores, sheet music and videos of her live performances from her archives at the Library of Congress.

Also, the Great American Songbook Foundation will present an exhibition highlighting her landmark Verve albums from 1956 to 1964.

Fitzgerald was one of the most influential singers in the history of American jazz and popular music, and the range and depth of these exhibitions speak to her lasting impact on American song.

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

From the Archives: Ella Fitzgerald, Jazz's First Lady of Song, Dies