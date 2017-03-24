Citing bronchitis, Eric Clapton postpones weekend Forum concerts

Guitar hero Eric Clapton has postponed two concerts scheduled for this weekend at the Forum in Inglewood. Citing “severe bronchitis,” the artist, who first achieved fame for his work with Cream and Derek & the Dominoes before going solo, will reschedule the concerts for the fall.

Clapton, 71, has kept a light touring schedule in recent years, limiting his solo gigs to major cities since his last major American sojourn in 2014. He’s performed only twice in 2017, both times at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this week.

On Friday, his publicist announced the postponed concerts in a press release.

“Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor’s advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend’s two shows at the Forum in Los Angeles,” it read, in part. “He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows.”

Fortunately, Clapton was already scheduled to do two other concerts at the Forum on Sept. 15 and 16, so he is rescheduling this weekend’s shows around those gigs.

Specifically, tickets for the Saturday, March 25, show will now be honored for the Wednesday, Sept. 13, show. The Sunday, March 26, concert will now occur on Monday, Sept. 18.

Ticket holders who can’t make the new dates can request a refund.

