Adele, David Bowie score heading into tonight's 2017 Grammy Awards

Chance the Rapper, whose debut album, “Coloring Book,” prompted the Recording Academy to change its eligibility rules on how music is released, was crowned best new artist in the first award handed out Sunday at the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Because “Coloring Book” was available only as a free stream, the academy altered the long-standing requirement that music considered for awards be available in physical form, an acknowledgement of the shifting tide of consumers’ preferred way to listen.

Before the telecast, the Chicago rapper born Chancellor Johnathan Bennett raced to the stage to collect his first Grammy, in the rap performance category, for the track “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

“This [stuff] is crazy!” he told onlookers at the Microsoft Theater across the street from Staples Center arena, where the remainder of the winners and nearly two dozen live performances got underway at 5 p.m.

Before that ceremony began, Beyoncé versus Adele had been the main story line of the 2017 Grammys.

Heading into the evening’s national telecast, the pendulum had already swung toward Adele. The English singer-songwriter scored two wins for pop solo performance on her hit single “Hello” from the album “25,” which also won pop vocal album in the pre-show portion of the ceremony.

Another win potentially working in Adele’s favor: Greg Kurstin, who produced the tracks “Hello” and “Water Under the Bridge” from “25,” was named nonclassical producer of the year.

Beyoncé, who leads nominations with nine, meanwhile, took a single award in the early going, winning the music video Grammy for “Formation.”

But she finished in runner-up position in three other categories in which she had been nominated, including pop solo performance for her track “Hold Up” from her “Lemonade” album.

The televised ceremony opened with Adele singing “Hello,” effectively giving her a do-over moment from last year’s show, when technical glitches marred her performance of “All I Ask.”

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez introduced a note of social commentary in her presentation of the best new artist category winner, saying, “At this particular point in history our voices are needed more than ever. As Toni Morrison said, ‘This is precisely the time when artists go to work — not when everything is fine, but in times of dread.’”

A few minutes later, Beyoncé elicited gasps and cheers from the audience with her conceptually ambitious nine-minute performance medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from “Lemonade,” which is vying for album of the year honors.

Likewise, in the rock performance category, where she was in the running with her track “Don’t Hurt Yourself” with rocker Jack White, the Grammy went posthumously to David Bowie for the title track from his final album, “Blackstar,” which generated four Grammys ahead of the telecast: rock performance, alternative music album, recording package and nonclassical engineered album. A fifth Grammy could come Bowie’s way tonight if the album’s title track wins for rock song.

Beyoncé also came in behind the Beatles for the music film Grammy, which went to the Ron Howard-directed documentary, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years.”

“I’m very happy for all involved,” Abramorama Entertainment chief Richard Ambramowitz told The Times about “Eight Days a Week,” which his firm distributed.

Close behind Beyoncé’s nine nods are Rihanna, Drake and Kanye West with eight apiece.

Several early Grammy winners used their time on stage to voice criticism of President Trump, his proposed travel ban on immigrants and plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Among them: comedy album winner Patton Oswalt, nominee and award presenter Margaret Cho and sibling pop due Jesse & Joy, who won the Latin pop album Grammy for “Un Besito Mas.”

“We are so proud to be Mexican American,” said Joy Huerta, accompanied by her brother, Jesse. “For every Mexican out there, we are with you.”

Pre-telecast awards also recognized two of the most influential acts in pop music history, with the music film Grammy for the Beatles documentary and the historical album award to “The Cutting Edge: 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition),” which compiled all the recordings Bob Dylan made during an exceptionally fertile 14-month period.

Several pre-telecast awards resulted in emotional acceptance speeches for recordings that recognized musicians who died.

Country singer-songwriter Vince Gill, a winner for his song “Kid Sister” in the Americana roots song category, pointed out that the song was written in memory of Dawn Sears, a veteran country singer who had been a part of his moonlighting Western swing band, the Time Jumpers.

“I wish you all would have had the chance once in your life to hear the voice of the woman I wrote this song about: Dawn Sears,” he said. “She had one of the best voices you’ll ever hear in your life.”

Likewise, singer and songwriter Rory Feek, part of the duo Joey + Rory before his wife, Joey Feek, died of cancer in March, saluted her while collecting the roots gospel album for their final recording together, “Hymns.”

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album pretty much her whole life,” he said. “She didn’t get a chance to do it until she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. She recorded in hotel rooms and in hospital beds, and it came out almost exactly a year ago.

“When we watched this ceremony last year, she said, ‘If we get nominated promise me you will come,’ ” he said. “Then she got a big smile on her face and said, ‘Remember if we win, I’ll know before you will.’ ”