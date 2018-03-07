Locals Moaning craft anxious music for an increasingly nervous local scene

That nervousness carries over to the music scene they came from. With stalwarts like Pehrspace and Non Plus Ultra now kaput or on life support, and the Smell's long-term future at its decades-long downtown site uncertain, it's hard to know where a band like this will emerge from next. Rappers can get big on Soundcloud demos and YouTube, but it's a lot harder for an unknown punk band. The rites of passage that created L.A.'s unique mix of a nurturing indie scene and proximity to the mainstream record business look harder and harder to maintain.