Sean Combs abused women during ‘freak offs’ involving male prostitutes, drugs, violence, feds allege

Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2020.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary music mogul, was accused by federal prosecutors of abusing women in a sweeping indictment unsealed Tuesday in New York.

Combs, who has been under scrutiny for years, has denied any wrongdoing. But prosecutors say Combs used his business to exploit women, using force or the threat of force.

Key charges

Combs faces three federal counts:



Sex trafficking

Racketeering

Transportation to engage in prostitution

Advertisement

“Freak Offs”

Combs and his associates allegedly lured female victims often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.



Combs then allegedly used force, threats of force, coercion and controlled substances to get women to engage in sex acts with male sex workers that Combs referred to as “Freak Offs.” The “Freak Offs” were elaborately produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded, according to the indictment.



Some victims were provided drugs including ketamine, GHB and ecstasy.



During searches of Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, authorities seized various “Freak Off” supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the indictment.



The violence left some victims injured.

Pressure, sex trafficking and bribes

Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Combs and his associates pressured women and, in some cases, attempted to bribe them to not report what they experienced amid the investigation as details began to emerge about his alleged conduct.



Combs allegedly “criminal enterprise” that threatened and abused women and utilized members of the Combs enterprise to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

RICO allegations