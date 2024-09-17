Advertisement
Sean Combs abused women during ‘freak offs’ involving male prostitutes, drugs, violence, feds allege

A man with two silver necklaces and a black suit
Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2020.
(Mark Von Holden / Invision via Associated Press)
By Hannah Fry
 and Richard Winton
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary music mogul, was accused by federal prosecutors of abusing women in a sweeping indictment unsealed Tuesday in New York.

Combs, who has been under scrutiny for years, has denied any wrongdoing. But prosecutors say Combs used his business to exploit women, using force or the threat of force.

Key charges

Combs faces three federal counts:

  • Sex trafficking
  • Racketeering
  • Transportation to engage in prostitution
“Freak Offs”

  • Combs and his associates allegedly lured female victims often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.
  • Combs then allegedly used force, threats of force, coercion and controlled substances to get women to engage in sex acts with male sex workers that Combs referred to as “Freak Offs.” The “Freak Offs” were elaborately produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded, according to the indictment.
  • Some victims were provided drugs including ketamine, GHB and ecstasy.
  • During searches of Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, authorities seized various “Freak Off” supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the indictment.
  • The violence left some victims injured.

Pressure, sex trafficking and bribes

  • Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Combs and his associates pressured women and, in some cases, attempted to bribe them to not report what they experienced amid the investigation as details began to emerge about his alleged conduct.
  • Combs allegedly “criminal enterprise” that threatened and abused women and utilized members of the Combs enterprise to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

RICO allegations

  • Prosecutors say Combs was helped by cadre of company employees, security staff and aides. They allegedly helped organize the crime and “freak offs” and then cover up the incidents.
  • They also allegedly gave cash payoffs to those involved.
  • The RICO racketeering charge was famously applied to mob bosses such as John Gotti and James “Whitey” Bulger and more recently disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

