Review: Cuba's Omara Portuondo comes to the aid of L.A. Phil, Dudamel at the Bowl

The few comments Portuondo made between numbers were uttered quietly, in Spanish, but at the end of the evening she saluted Dudamel and the orchestra in English, stating “Take a bow — a big one. I love you!” The musicians and audience returned the sentiment as she tossed off another salsa step or two as she exited the stage to a reprise of the “ah-ah-ah” refrain of her closing number, “Y Tal Vez,” a cappella.