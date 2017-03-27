Musical inspired by Pharrell Williams' life is in the works at Fox

Pharrell Williams has spent the past quarter century making his mark in pop music, and now his life is the basis of a musical project in the works at Fox.

Titled “Atlantis,” the musical is inspired by the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning producer’s childhood in Virginia Beach, Va.

The project is described as a “Romeo and Juliet”-style story with a musical edge, according to Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news on Monday.

Williams has either produced or penned a hit for a long list of contemporary pop stars. His production duo the Neptunes helped redefine the sound of hip-hop and R&B in the late ’90s and it made him an in-demand hitmaker for Beyoncé, Jay Z, Britney Spears, No Doubt, Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Lately he’s moved further into the film world.

Last year Williams was a producer on Fox’s hit “Hidden Figures,” which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, and he wrote original music for it.

He also produced “Roxanne Roxanne,” which recently debuted at Sundance to acclaim, and his work on the “Despicable Me 2” animated film yielded “Happy,” an Oscar-nominated track that became the biggest of his solo career.

Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for helming “Spring Awakening,” is attached to direct and Martin Hynes is slated to write. Williams and Mimi Valdes will produce “Atlantis” under their I Am Other imprint, and Gil Netter is producing for Netter Productions.

