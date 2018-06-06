Playboy Jazz Festival: Five acts not to miss at the Hollywood Bowl

Charles Lloyd & the Marvels with Lucinda Williams: When given an opportunity to catch an artist as distinctive as saxophonist Charles Lloyd, it’s best to make sure you’re not far from your seat. An expressive and searching artist who at the early heights of his career shared bills with the Grateful Dead, Lloyd has remained a restless figure ever since. His latest band, a nimble group that includes shape-shifting guitarist Bill Frisell, recently joined forces with the equally adventurous Williams for an upcoming album and — based on the few songs released so far, including a cover of Dylan’s “Masters of War” — fireworks can be expected. Sunday.