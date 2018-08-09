Randy Newman will survey 50-year career solo, with band and full orchestra at Hollywood Bowl

I’ve got a great band, but I’ve got to make sure I play in time with them. When I’m playing on my own, I’ll drop an eighth note here or there and just do a seven beat because it doesn’t matter to me. When I did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thing [he was inducted in 2013], as I was rehearsing “I Love L.A.” with [Tom] Petty and Jackson [Browne] and whomever, the time would fall out. I’d look around, and they were all looking at me. The second time it happened, I asked “Is It me?” I started to wonder, “Am I going to get thrown out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before I even get in because I can’t play in time?”