ScottWorks will celebrate the fantastical ideas of Raymond Scott — big band composer, electronics inventor and cartoon-music guy

“It was such a complicated piece of equipment, part of the agreement was he would come out for six weeks. But six weeks eventually turned into four years,” says Scott’s son, film and TV editor Stan Warnow, who handles his estate and is overseeing ScottWorks. “[Motown] hired him as their director of electronic music and research. They had the machine at the MoWest studios and it was sort of seen as a kind of idea generator.”