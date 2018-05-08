Biographer Robert Hilburn singles out five favorite Paul Simon songs

"Graceland" (1986): I just love having him tell the story of how it came about. He goes and visits Graceland, and he sees all these people coming, because Elvis meant all this to them. They're all coming to feel this redemption, and he feels that in his own life — he was going through a divorce, he is seeking redemption, everybody's seeking redemption, and he thinks, "We all will be received in Graceland." He discovers that; he didn't start off thinking, "I'm going to write a song about redemption." Fellini used to say you can't make a great movie from a book — it needs to be an original screenplay, or you're limiting your imagination. That's what Simon thinks: You can't limit yourself to what you can think of. He doesn't write 100 songs and pick the five or 10 best ones. He writes 10 songs, and puts all his energy into writing those songs.