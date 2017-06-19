Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan and Halsey host LGBTQ video series on Spotify

Spotify is ramping up its June Pride Month programming with a series of original videos highlighting different facets of LGBTQ history, with special guests such as Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan and Halsey hosting various segments.
The series consists of five animated multi-part videos encompassing 22 episodes ranging in length from 10 seconds to a little under three minutes. They are titled “Around 2 am,” “Calling in Gay,” “Silence = Death,” “5-4” and “Bathroom Bans.”
Cyrus narrates “Around 2 am,” which relates the story of the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village, which became the focal point of a major demonstration in 1969 over gay and transgender rights.
Other videos highlight the AIDS epidemic that emerged in the 1980s and the current battle over transgender rights. The streaming service collaborated with GLAAD and Greater Than AIDS to create the videos, which also feature interviews with LGBTQ figures such as DJ Linda Bradford, Broadway star Billy Porter and AIDS activist Peter Staley, according to Billboard.
The video series expands on the programming being offered all month, highlighted on Spotify’s Pride Hub, which features daily playlists and sets curated by LGBTQ celebrities such as Tom Daley, Bob the Drag Queen and iLoveMakonnen and musicians including Thalia and LeAnn Rimes.
