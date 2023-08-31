Trace Cyrus goes on sexist rant, shaming women who post on OnlyFans: Men ‘won’t want to wife them’

Trace Cyrus, the brother of singer Miley Cyrus, took aim at women using OnlyFans in a series of rants that said the independent-woman mind-set is “extremely toxic.”

Today in patriarchal mind-sets: Trace Cyrus took aim at the women who post to OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform where creators share sexually explicit content.

The musician — who is the son of “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the older brother of “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus — shared a series of rants about the platform on Wednesday, and was quickly called out for being sexist by numerous social media users.

But the Metro Station guitarist isn’t backing down despite the backlash he faced, chiming in Thursday saying that he stands by everything he said.

The debate erupted Wednesday when Cyrus took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a lengthy post about women who share sexual content on OnlyFans, arguing that they “have lost their chance of every settling down with a good guy with morals.”

“They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are will to pay for it is a desperate loser,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old contended that successful men will sleep with “those girls” but “won’t want to wife them.”

“I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can’t get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner,” he added.

Cyrus also slammed the “independent mindset of not needing a man,” describing it as “extremely toxic” and saying it “leads to a very lonely future.” “Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Cyrus said that the only reason people are offended is because he believes his statement is true — that “if there wasn’t truth to my statement then nobody would care.” He also quipped that his message was “extremely positive” and rife with “great advice.”

Some X users called him out for devaluing the existence of sex workers and those making a living off the platform, which launched in 2016 and boomed during the pandemic, when numerous sex workers went online (several celebrities have joined since). Others chimed in by promoting OnlyFans accounts, while many, many took aim at Cyrus’ personal history and proclivity for nude photos.

“Nepo babies are weird,” wrote one X user in the replies to Cyrus’ tweet. “Dawg, this is so embarrassing,” added another.

“Says the single guy with the numerous failed engagements,” quipped a different user.

“Genuinely curious: why do you care? Live and let live. No need to project,” replied another.

“I’m so f— tired of the opinion that OnlyFans is a menacing beast ruining virtuous women,” wrote Laura Masia for Pedestrian.tv. “Clearly, OnlyFans was a gap in the market, enabling anyone interested in sex work to be in charge of their own bodies, boundaries, and image, rather than allowing it to be distributed all over the internet without their control.

“To me, the real problem is the completely one-dimensional way men like Trace Cyrus are proudly viewing women and speaking about it as if they truly care about women’s happiness,” Masia argued.

Cyrus kept adding fuel to the fire. He facetiously walked back his statement after porn star Farrah Abraham rebutted: “Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family etc. SO CAN WOMAN.” “Balance & Brand is real... forget limited insecure mindsets,” the “Teen Mom” alum wrote.

“I’ve been defeated,” he replied, re-posting her takedown on Instagram stories. “The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check. I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an Only Fans.”

Cyrus has since threatened that he’s “deciding what other harsh realities” he will expose next.

“I posted the same thing on instagram & had people praising me for how well it was worded and how positive the message was. I now realize a lot of OF creators use X so they got triggered,” he tweeted Thursday, adding, “I stand on everything I said. I’ll never read another response to anything I post on here. Most of you have made it clear you’re not intelligent enough to make a rebuttal to my statement without verbal abuse and name calling.. An emotional response to my very logical statement.”

He elaborated on Instagram stories, writing Thursday: “When disagreeing with someone you lose the argument when u resort to verbal abuse/name calling. I love calm debates with people on sensitive topics. Its important to hear other perspectives. Im far too logical to have conversations with people who resort to an emotional response.

Cyrus made headlines earlier this week for speaking freely about his family. (His mother Tish Cyrus recently married actor Dominic Purcell, and his sister Miley is promoting her new single, “Used to Be Young.”)

The vocalist was candid Monday during a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, relaying how his “famous family” impacted his career, arguing that he “would be much more successful” if he wasn’t related to the famed singers.

“I love my family so much, but I think I’d be much more successful if I wasn’t part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I’m related to. But that’s so far from the truth,” he wrote. “I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to ‘til after they signed me.”