Stevie Wonder celebrates 'life, love, music,' teases new tour, album at private pre-birthday bash with Donald Glover

"We've talked about it, and we're going to make it happen," he said. "I have a lot of songs, 24 or 25 songs. And there are other visuals as well. It's fun to have expressions of young people as well, to give people impressions of what I'm seeing through all of this that is happening in the world….. I'm also working on my gospel album, which I promised my mother I would do. The sky's the limit for the things I want to do."