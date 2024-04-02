Advertisement
Music

Beyoncé reveals the harmonica player on her new version of ‘Jolene’: Stevie Wonder

Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder both wear hats and dark glasses and stand together at a lectern as she holds an award
Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award from presenter Stevie Wonder during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Cerys Davies
Beyoncé just revealed that Stevie Wonder is the person who played the harmonica on her rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Featured on her newest album “Cowboy Carter,” her version completely reimagines Parton’s original narrative — with Beyoncé forewarning Jolene instead of Parton’s previous pleading.

As Wonder presented her with the Innovator Award at Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A., she expressed gratitude and love for him, for his music and for “making a way for all of us.”

“Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you,” Beyoncé said.

Wonder responded, “I want to thank you for motivating the world to be a better place.”

In that moment, Beyoncé gave all her watchers and listeners a look into “Cowboy Carter’s” most talked about track, “Jolene.” With Beyoncé credited as the performer and producer, she has listed Parton as the sole writer of the song — despite Beyoncé reconstructing the 1973 classic. Now Wonder is thrown into the notable mix as a contributing musician.

“And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene,’” Beyoncé said.

Wonder joins Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone as some of the collaborators, contributors and features on “Cowboy Carter.” Released late last Thursday, the singer’s country-influenced venture has already been named Spotify’s most streamed album in a day in 2024 and the most first-day streams by a female country artist on Amazon Music.

Beyoncé is also the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a spring reporting intern in the De Los section of the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she focuses her writing on the Latinx experience within the context of the city. Often looking to art and music as tools and sources of inspiration, she finds her passion for the arts, writing and her community all come together within the context of journalism.

