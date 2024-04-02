Beyoncé reveals the harmonica player on her new version of ‘Jolene’: Stevie Wonder

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award from presenter Stevie Wonder during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé just revealed that Stevie Wonder is the person who played the harmonica on her rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Featured on her newest album “Cowboy Carter,” her version completely reimagines Parton’s original narrative — with Beyoncé forewarning Jolene instead of Parton’s previous pleading.

As Wonder presented her with the Innovator Award at Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A., she expressed gratitude and love for him, for his music and for “making a way for all of us.”

“Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you,” Beyoncé said.

Wonder responded, “I want to thank you for motivating the world to be a better place.”

In that moment, Beyoncé gave all her watchers and listeners a look into “Cowboy Carter’s” most talked about track, “Jolene.” With Beyoncé credited as the performer and producer, she has listed Parton as the sole writer of the song — despite Beyoncé reconstructing the 1973 classic. Now Wonder is thrown into the notable mix as a contributing musician.

“And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene,’” Beyoncé said.

Wonder joins Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone as some of the collaborators, contributors and features on “Cowboy Carter.” Released late last Thursday, the singer’s country-influenced venture has already been named Spotify’s most streamed album in a day in 2024 and the most first-day streams by a female country artist on Amazon Music .