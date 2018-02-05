Justin Timberlake had nothing to say at the Super Bowl and wouldn't stop saying it

But the lyric also seemed to apply to a quick-fire controversy that ignited over the weekend on social media after TMZ reported that Timberlake — already a problematic figure in Super Bowl history thanks to his role in the 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" that famously exposed Janet Jackson's breast — planned to perform alongside a hologram of Prince. (This year's game, broadcast live on NBC, was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis.)