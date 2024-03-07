Justin Timberlake will play a one-night show at the Wiltern next week — and it’s free

Justin Timberlake will perform one free show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles next week.

The “Selfish” and “Cry Me a River” pop star, 43, revealed on Wednesday that he will take over the popular Koreatown venue for a one-night show March 13. Timberlake posted the news via Instagram, sharing photos of posters advertising his show, a snippet of Sam Elliott describing Los Angeles in the “Big Lebowski,” and new music from his forthcoming album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

The 10-time Grammy winner shared the link to tickets on his Instagram story, warning fans that “tickets are free but space is limited.”

To reserve spots, fans must sign into Ticketmaster and request their tickets no later than Friday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Each person can secure a maximum of two, non-transferable tickets.

Fans are required to enter card information for a $1 authorization fee, which will be refunded once Ticketmaster confirms the payment is active. Fans lucky enough to snag the limited tickets will receive a notification by Tuesday, a day before the concert. More information can be found on the show’s Ticketmaster page.

The “Sexy Back” singer announced his one-night Los Angeles show as he prepares to launch “Everything I Thought It Was,” his sixth studio album, on March 15. His most recent album was 2018‘s “Man of the Woods.”

Leading up to his album release, Timberlake dropped two singles, “Selfish” and “Drown,” two slower-paced songs about love and heartbreak, respectively.

Before his new solo works, Timberlake reunited with his ‘NSync family — JC Chasez, Joey Fatone Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — last year to release, “Better Place,” an upbeat anthem for “Trolls: Band Together.” He starred in the animated film alongside Anna Kendrick, Kenan Thompson and Ron Funches.

Despite social media fans’ constant wishes, the ’90s boy band has yet to announce a reunion tour. Until then, fans wanting to hear an ‘NSync star live can try their hand at snagging free Timberlake tickets — they just have to be quick enough.

They could also wait until Timberlake hits the road for his Forget Tomorrow world tour, beginning in late April. Two months after his free Wiltern show, Timberlake will return to Southern California for three shows — including two at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on May 17 and May 18.