Review: How Tropicália quickly became one of L.A.'s most inviting festivals

With a smartly curated bill that also featured Kali Uchis, Mazzy Star, Natalia Lafourcade, Mac DeMarco and SZA — the last of whom stepped in at the 11th hour following a cancellation by Cardi B — the two-day concert wasn’t intended to be a definitive survey of Latin pop in 2018; instead, it was after something of the texture of life around these parts for members of the Latin American diaspora.