Eve officially joins 'The Talk' as new host

Grammy Award-winning rapper and actress Eve is adding talk show host to her resume by officially joining CBS’ daytime talk show “The Talk.”

The performer made her official debut Tuesday, after previously appearing as guest co-host last month.

The artist, whose real name is Eve Jeffers Cooper, is replacing Aisha Tyler, who recently left “The Talk” to concentrate on her directing and acting career. Eve joins Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the CBS daytime show.

The Philadelphia-bred rapper broke out in 1999 as the lone woman in hip-hop clique Ruff Ryders (DMX, the Lox, Swiss Beatz).

Known as the "pitbull in a skirt," she offered a balance to the sexpot rhymes of Foxy Brown and Lil Kim with her formidable lyrical prowess, brash honesty and fresh swagger.

Her debut, "Let There Be Eve," went straight to No. 1 in 1999. Two more albums would follow, as would a hit TV series, film roles (“xXx,” the “Barbershop” franchise), a clothing line, endorsement deals and a Grammy in 2002 for her duet with Gwen Stefani, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" — the first song ever awarded for rap/sung collaboration.

In 2013, she released, "Lip Lock," her first album in more than a decade. She reunited last year with Stefani for an arena tour.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy