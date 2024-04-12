‘The Talk’ ending with shortened 15th season at CBS

“The Talk,” hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, left, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales, is ending after its 15th season.

“The Talk” will come to an end in December after 14 years and 15 seasons on the air.

The popular CBS daytime talk show will have an abbreviated 15th season, concluding with a “celebratory sendoff.”

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said in a joint statement on Friday that the show “broke new ground” when it premiered and commended the long-running series.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement read.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task,” the statement continued, “and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew.”

The show’s official Instagram page announced that the program would return this fall for its final season. Kloots and O’Connell chimed in via the comments section. Kloots wrote, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!” and O’Connell said, “Fun times! Let’s have a great season!”

The announcement about “The Talk” comes amid a season of change for daytime television. Legacy shows like “ The Ellen DeGeneres Show ,” “ The Wendy Williams Show ” and “ Dr. Phil ” are no longer on the air. “The Real” was canceled in 2022 after eight seasons, with co-host Loni Love citing an effort to “scale the show down.” Newer players in the daytime TV scene, including Jennifer Hudson , Sherri Shepherd , Tamron Hall, Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore , are building up their audiences.

Daytime shows also took a hit during the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, which caused several shows, including “The Talk,” to pause production and postpone their premieres.

“The Talk” bowed on CBS in 2010 with original co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne. Marissa Jaret Winokur also hosted a segment on the show.

“Roseanne” alum Gilbert helped develop the series and said in 2010 that she was inspired to create a space where moms could share stories and chat organically about current events. The show has since expanded its focus and its panel of co-hosts has changed in its 14-year run. In addition to the current slate of hosts, Aisha Tyler also hosted.

The series earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards and 56 nominations during its run, including wins for talk show entertainment in 2016 and 2018. “The Talk” also won the People’s Choice Award for daytime TV hosting team in 2016 and the NAACP Image Award for talk series the same year.