It's Halloween time, and to celebrate the occasion, our team of reporters dives deep into some recent horror hits in film and television. Film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and reporters Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) and Jen Yamato (@JenYamato) join host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) to discuss the newest “Halloween” sequel as well as the remake of cult classic “Suspiria” and the new Netflix horror show “Haunting of Hill House.”