This week our team breaks down what to expect next year at the Academy Awards and which movies have already started to make a splash. Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus), Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) and Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) break down Marvel's history at the Oscars and “Black Panther's” potential for success, Netflix's drama “Roma” and which movies have passed Amy's "cry test" this year.