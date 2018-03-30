Ice-T brings his chill vibe to true crime genre with 'In Ice Cold Blood'

I wasn't lying back in the day. I wasn't inventing … When I was yelling about the cops 20 years ago, it was true, but we just didn't have video cameras [to validate] it. So at some point, there was a moment of vindication, like now we kind of owe him. We … on him, but he was telling the truth, he was trying to warn us. So now maybe they're paying me for … me over. Also, my fan base is now in power.